Wellington residents urged to hunker down and avoid travel if Cyclone Gita hits with full fury

Wellingtonians are being urged to make early decisions around travel tomorrow and whether to venture out at all as Cyclone Gita looks set to hit the region with major force.

Authorities on the South Island’s West Coast are particularly concerned.
Wellington Mayor Justin Lester says commuters should stay up to date with the latest information ahead of the storm.

"If you normally start your journey early – and the wind and rain is lashing down when you wake - listen to the radio or go on social media to get the latest information about whether roads are open and rail is operating.

"If you've got school-aged children, check the school's website for information – and if you work in Wellington then managers and employees should be talking this afternoon about whether the trip to work is necessary if the weather is really bad."

Mayor Lester says contractors working for Wellington Water and Wellington City Council have been clearing drains in low-lying streets over the past few days in case of heavy rain.

"Residents can also do their bit by tying down loose objects like trampolines and also making sure drains on their properties and on the street outside are clear."

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Kiwis in affected regions can check the following websites tomorrow for up-to-date information:

Northland school remains in lockdown as police continue hunt for gunman who fired shots at house

UPDATE: Cyclone Gita to potentially bring six metre waves, snowfall in onslaught set for Tuesday


One punter was in the money with this effort in Hamilton.

Hamilton catch-a-million winner to follow through on promise he made mates to share $50,000 prize money

Cyclone Gita could cause power cuts, flooding and closed roads when it hits on Tuesday.

Kiwis warned to prepare for possible power cuts, road closures as Cyclone Gita tipped to hit Tuesday

Lifeguards at the scene reported a paraglider slammed into the Mount.

Man who died in Mt Maunganui paragliding accident named

