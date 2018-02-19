Wellington residents urged to hunker down and avoid travel if Cyclone Gita hits with full fury

Wellingtonians are being urged to make early decisions around travel tomorrow and whether to venture out at all as Cyclone Gita looks set to hit the region with major force.

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester says commuters should stay up to date with the latest information ahead of the storm.

"If you normally start your journey early – and the wind and rain is lashing down when you wake - listen to the radio or go on social media to get the latest information about whether roads are open and rail is operating.

"If you've got school-aged children, check the school's website for information – and if you work in Wellington then managers and employees should be talking this afternoon about whether the trip to work is necessary if the weather is really bad."

Mayor Lester says contractors working for Wellington Water and Wellington City Council have been clearing drains in low-lying streets over the past few days in case of heavy rain.

"Residents can also do their bit by tying down loose objects like trampolines and also making sure drains on their properties and on the street outside are clear."