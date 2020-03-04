Wellington iwi restricts hongi as Aotearoa records second coronavirus case

An Wellington iwi has put restrictions on the hongi following the announcement of a second coronavirus case in New Zealand.

Taranaki Whānui’s spokesperson Kura Moeahu told TVNZ1's Te Karere that the iwi held a discussion last night about what would happen to the hongi with the arrival of the virus to New Zealand.

Hongi is the practice in Māori culture in which people press their noses together as a form of greeting.

“It’s all about common sense, practising and protecting the wellbeing of the people,” he says.

He stressed the move to stop the hongi wasn’t a permanent one.

“It’s temporary until they are able to find a solution to combat this virus.”

The restriction placed by the iwi includes schools and local government.

Mr Moeahu says due to the high volume of international tourists visiting marae and Parliament the measure was about making sure everyone was safe.

“It’s not the solution, but it’s a solution.”

The Ministry of Health confirmed in a press conference this morning that a woman who travelled recently to northern Italy is the second confirmed case of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

