Wellington cyclists find sharp tacks scattered on cycle lane outside children's playcentre

Cyclists this morning found sharp black tacks scattered across the Island Bay cycleway - and it's not the first time.

Tacks found on the Island Bay cycleway scattered outside the playcentre on The Parade. Source: Maria Poynter

Dr Maria Poynter tweeted pictures this morning of cyclists picking up the 1cm tacks, which were scattered on The Parade in the cycle lane outside the Island Bay Playcentre.

Other cyclists on Facebook have pointed out that the tacks bear a strong resemblance to those scattered in the same spot in December 2015 and April of 2016.

Dr Poynter reported that an experienced cyclist had struck the tacks, causing two punctures on their front tyre and making them lose control of their bike.

Twitter user @pablogl suggested the attacks could be motivated by opposition to the cycleway itself.

"Regardless of your position about the cycleway, trying to damage someone's bike and possibly hurting people on bikes is never OK," he wrote.

Another user, @bae_island, made the point that the tacks also had the potential to cause personal injury.

"This affects not only cyclists but residents crossing from their cars ... it's so hot many of us are going barefoot ... whoever has gone this ... please don't," they wrote.

A spokesperson for Wellington City Council said they were called about 9.00am and had been out to clean up the tacks.

"It's a pretty low thing to do," the spokesperson said, "it's going to ruin someone's day if they're riding their bike to work or school".

Anyone with information on who could be responsible for the tacks being scattered should contact Police or Wellington City Council.

The cycleway has been controversial with many people strongly opposing its introduction and favouring a return to the road's appearance pre-cycleway.