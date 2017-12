Politicians, actors and sports stars alike have taken to social media this morning to spread some Kiwi Christmas cheer.

National Party leader Bill English and wife Mary shared a message to Facebook to thank Kiwis for all their hard work this year, wishing everyone a merry Christmas.

All Blacks great Dan Carter, now based in France, has taken to social media to share his white Christmas.

Several All Blacks players are sharing the Christmas spirit, with Lima Sopaoga at the golf course, the Barrett brothers playing backyard cricket, Aaron Smith helping cook a Christmas hāngi, and the Savea's Christmas dance.

Kiwi actor Robbie Magasiva also took part in some festive fun posting video to social media of his family's antics Christmas morning.