Well-known jet boat maker named as victim of Fiordland boating accident

A well-known jet boat maker has been named as the victim of a Fiordland boating accident on Saturday.

He was 57-year-old Peter John McKenzie of Invercargill.

Police say Mr McKenzie and his two companions made it to shore near the river mouth at Wairaurahiri after a boat they were on rolled, but Mr McKenzie had died by the time emergency services arrived.

Mr McKenzie was the managing director of McKenzie Marine Bluff and Mackraft Jet Boats.