Well-known jet boat maker named as victim of Fiordland boating accident

1 NEWS
A well-known jet boat maker has been named as the victim of a Fiordland boating accident on Saturday.

He was 57-year-old Peter John McKenzie of Invercargill.

Police say Mr McKenzie and his two companions made it to shore near the river mouth at Wairaurahiri after a boat they were on rolled, but Mr McKenzie had died by the time emergency services arrived.

Mr McKenzie was the managing director of McKenzie Marine Bluff and Mackraft Jet Boats.

According to Stuff, he started the companies with his brother Morrell McKenzie in 1986.

The Milford Track in Fiordland, part of Te Wahipounamu World Heritage site
