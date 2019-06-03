Weather hampers ongoing search of Tararua Ranges for vanished Wellington resident

The search for a British man missing in the Tararua Ranges will resume today in a limited capacity due to poor weather conditions.

The 49-year-old man can now be named as Darren Myers, who is currently living in Karori, Wellington, police said.

Mr Myers set off last Tuesday for a hike from Levin to Masterton and was expected home on Saturday.

The conditions will continue to be assessed throughout the day, police said, and any opportunity to increase the search will be considered.

An aerial search of the area with a helicopter and infrared technology will be carried out, weather permitting, they said.