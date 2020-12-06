'We ran and hid' - Hunt on for man who shot gun at popular Auckland bar overnight

Police are on the hunt for a man after he fired a gun, shattering a glass ceiling, at a popular rooftop bar in Auckland.

Authorities were called to Dr Rudi’s Bar at the waterfront at around 2.45am when a group had become agitated after being kicked out.

A fight broke out in front of the bar, leading to the man firing his gun into the foyer ceiling.

“I reckon there was probably six shots – me and colleagues all ran to the back of the club and hid behind the DJ booth,” witness Dion Baker told 1 NEWS.

“Walking over the glass at the escalator at the top was like, wow. More of a reality check that I was this close to a gunshot.”

No one was injured in the incident and no arrests have been made at this stage.

"This was an extremely serious incident with a large number of bystanders, and it is incredibly fortunate that no one was injured," acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich says.