'We ran and hid' - Hunt on for man who shot gun at popular Auckland bar overnight

Police are on the hunt for a man after he fired a gun, shattering a glass ceiling, at a popular rooftop bar in Auckland.
Authorities were called to Dr Rudi’s Bar at the waterfront at around 2.45am when a group had become agitated after being kicked out.
A fight broke out in front of the bar, leading to the man firing his gun into the foyer ceiling.
“I reckon there was probably six shots – me and colleagues all ran to the back of the club and hid behind the DJ booth,” witness Dion Baker told 1 NEWS.
“Walking over the glass at the escalator at the top was like, wow. More of a reality check that I was this close to a gunshot.”
No one was injured in the incident and no arrests have been made at this stage.
"This was an extremely serious incident with a large number of bystanders, and it is incredibly fortunate that no one was injured," acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich says.
"We are absolutely committed to finding the person responsible and holding them to account."