'We are growing' – chilling message from Comancheros as notorious gang hits Kiwi shores

One of the newest gangs to hit New Zealand, the Comancheros, gave a chilling message to 1 NEWS today, saying "we are growing".

The gang is a big problem in Australia and now 14 members have been deported back to New Zealand because of strict immigration rules.

The Comancheros are notorious across the ditch, hitting the headlines in Australia last week after their former boss was shot in a gym carpark.

The local branch is based in Auckland but they also have members in Waikato and the Bay of Plenty.

1 NEWS got in touch with the Comancheros who said they're growing in size and that they're strict on who can become a member of what they call the brotherhood.

Despite the claim police say the numbers here are still small.

"There are three patched members and potentially three or four prospects.

"They seem to have a bit of a tie into the Tongan community in Auckland which is not surprising because some of them are Tongan also," Detective Inspector Greg Williams told 1 NEWS.

Police are monitoring the New Zealand branch closely to try and avoid a repeat of violent scenes witnessed in Australia.

