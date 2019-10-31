'We are all fanatics' - meet the All Blacks fans attending their fifth World Cup final

For four Kiwi friends a passion for rugby has been the foundation that has kept their friendship going strong for the last three decades.

It was through Harcourts real estate that Mike Green, Brian King, Paul Wright and Errol Hussey met, and a friendship was quickly formed.

“We are all fanatics of rugby, we love rugby and support rugby and it’s just a common thing that we’ve done … a common denominator for all of us – fishing and rugby,” says Brian.

It was through that love of rugby especially that a tradition of going to Rugby World Cups began.

First it started with the odd Test match, then they decided to head to a Bledisloe Cup match in Australia.

That turned into a World Cup, and four editions later the friends are gearing up to watch their fifth World Cup final.

Separately the total of World Cups attended by the four friends is impressive, with Brian going to five previous tournaments and Mike going to every one bar one since the first back in 1987.

It’s not the dream final they had all been hoping for with the All Blacks bowing out at the semi-final stages, but it’s a defeat they have witnessed before.

“We’ve suffered the hardship of Sydney and Wales. Cardiff was particularly horrid,” says Paul.

They don’t let the defeats gets in the way of them enjoying their trips, says Brian.

The most treasured memory for the group of friends is at the last tournament England, a return to Cardiff to watch the All Blacks thrash France in a quarter-final.

“It was particularly memorable and much better than the last time we saw them play and then going on to Twickenham – first time for me to go there – was unbelievable,” says Paul.

The pilgrimages to World Cup are not just a trip for the blokes, however, with partners and wives coming along too.

“The ladies actually really enjoyed rugby so it’s not an issue to drag them along,” says Errol.

“They don’t like being left behind.”

Despite the disappointment of Saturday night, they say they have had a great time in Japan and have loved the enthusiasm of the crowd and the Japanese culture.