Water restored to hundreds of Christchurch homes after burst main floods gardens

Cantabrians left without water after a mains burst in Christchurch have now had their water restored.

A Christchurch City Council spokeswoman this morning told 1 NEWS all properties now have water after the blown water main flooded gardens and cut water to 200 homes in southwest Christchurch.

Fire crews were called to Rose Street near Hoon Hay Road just before 3pm yesterday.

The job was handed over to police and City Water Care just after 4pm.

The council spokeswoman said although all water is now back on, it may be awhile until pressure gets back up to normal.

By Maddy Lloyd

Looking across city to hills, March 2013,
Aerial shot of Christchurch. (File) Source: istock.com
