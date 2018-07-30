Watch: 'You'd have to ask her' – Simon Bridges coy on whether Jacinda Ardern deliberately overshadowed his National Party conference speech

It was a convenient time for Jacinda Ardern to release a video update while on maternity leave, coinciding as it did, to the hour, with Simon Bridges' speech at the National Party conference yesterday.

Speaking on TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning, Mr Bridges was asked if the video message uploaded to Jacinda Ardern’s Facebook page around 45 minutes after his widely publicised speech at Auckland’s Sky City, wasn’t all just a bit too convenient.

Unable to suppress a smile, the National leader was gracious in his assessment.



“Hey, it’s good to see how she’s going and to see things that are sort of going well for her,” he said.

“No, I mean it.”

Prodded by host Jack Tame if the Prime Minister knew of the clash of times, Mr Bridges was unwilling to take the bait.