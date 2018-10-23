Watch: Winston Peters made to apologise for cheeky jab at Simon Bridges' leadership woes

Winston Peters has taken a jab at National leader Simon Bridges as he debated petrol prices with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Parliament's question time this afternoon.

Mr Bridges' leadership has been tested over the last week after explosive allegations of electoral fraud were levelled against him by former National MP Jami-Lee Ross.

Today in question time, the Deputy Prime Minister couldn't resist bringing up the issue, with a remark aimed at the National Party's recent woes.

"Mr Speaker, it's one thing for the leader of the Opposition to be shouting out and protesting during an answer, but all the contenders can't do it as well," Mr Peters said.