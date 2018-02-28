Watch as Wellington's famous Backbencher pub reveals new Jacinda Ardern puppet – 'I predicted you'd play up my eyes'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been honoured with the unveiling of a new puppet made in her likeness that will adorn the wall of the politically themed Backbencher pub in Wellington.

The pub is famous for having puppet caricatures of NZ politicians on its walls, and this latest effort didn't disappoint.

"I predicted that you would really play up my eyes," Ms Ardern joked after the puppet was revealed.

It plays up her part-time DJ status.

The Game of Thrones TV show theme tune blared in the background during the ceremony, prompting Ms Ardern to joke she felt like she was at "the red wedding".