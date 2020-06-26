TODAY |

Watch: Tornado touches down on farmland in Mangawhai, Northland

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

A tornado has been spotted touching down on farmland in the Northland coastal settlement of Mangawhai.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The tornado lasted for several minutes, damaging property. Source: Aaron Parke

Footage sent to 1 NEWS shows a well formed tornado making its way across paddocks in the distance.

Maggie Deena was a few houses away when she saw the tornado.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, she said she initially thought it was a house fire.

“There was loads of debris with it," she said.

Alison Bain, who works at Mangawhai Landscape Supplies told 1 NEWS the tornado sounded like a train.

“It was raining really heavily and there as really loud noise”.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The dramatic footage was filmed by an eyewitness on Friday, June 26. Source: Dantae Balemi

She said it was all over in a couple of minutes.

“We were quite worried it was coming towards us.”

A comment on a local Mangawhai Facebook page reads: "Just had what looked to be someone’s garden shed fly over head at about 30m up."

Fire and Emergency NZ told 1 NEWS they attended two tornado-related incidents in Mangawhai this afternoon.

Both were of roofs lifting. Fire crews are working to repair and batten them down.

The first calls were received around 4pm to residential properties on Cove Road and Bagnal Road.

New Zealand
Northland
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Of 2159 people who left managed isolation, 71 refused to have Covid-19 test - Ministry of Health
2
Health Minister's Wikipedia page edited after awkward Dr Bloomfield press conference
3
Raw video: Dramatic scenes as police bring fleeing driver to a halt in Hamilton, rubber burns on road
4
New Zealand has one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation
5
Dr Bloomfield wanted NZ to stay in Level 2 for longer, documents reveal
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:04

PM says it was 'never his intent' when asked about Health Minister pinning border issues solely on Dr Bloomfield
00:42

Activists dressed as bees set Christchurch City Council meeting abuzz

Dr Bloomfield wanted NZ to stay in Level 2 for longer, documents reveal

Two foreign nationals among five arrested in Otago drug busts