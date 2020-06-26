Watch: Tornado touches down on farmland in Mangawhai, Northland

A tornado has been spotted touching down on farmland in the Northland coastal settlement of Mangawhai.
Footage sent to 1 NEWS shows a well formed tornado making its way across paddocks in the distance.
Maggie Deena was a few houses away when she saw the tornado.
Speaking to 1 NEWS, she said she initially thought it was a house fire.
“There was loads of debris with it," she said.
Alison Bain, who works at Mangawhai Landscape Supplies told 1 NEWS the tornado sounded like a train.
“It was raining really heavily and there as really loud noise”.
She said it was all over in a couple of minutes.
“We were quite worried it was coming towards us.”
A comment on a local Mangawhai Facebook page reads: "Just had what looked to be someone’s garden shed fly over head at about 30m up."
Fire and Emergency NZ told 1 NEWS they attended two tornado-related incidents in Mangawhai this afternoon.
Both were of roofs lifting. Fire crews are working to repair and batten them down.
The first calls were received around 4pm to residential properties on Cove Road and Bagnal Road.