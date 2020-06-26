Watch: Tornado touches down on farmland in Mangawhai, Northland

A tornado has been spotted touching down on farmland in the Northland coastal settlement of Mangawhai.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Footage sent to 1 NEWS shows a well formed tornado making its way across paddocks in the distance.

Maggie Deena was a few houses away when she saw the tornado.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, she said she initially thought it was a house fire.

“There was loads of debris with it," she said.

Alison Bain, who works at Mangawhai Landscape Supplies told 1 NEWS the tornado sounded like a train.

“It was raining really heavily and there as really loud noise”.

Your playlist will load after this ad

She said it was all over in a couple of minutes.

“We were quite worried it was coming towards us.”

A comment on a local Mangawhai Facebook page reads: "Just had what looked to be someone’s garden shed fly over head at about 30m up."

Fire and Emergency NZ told 1 NEWS they attended two tornado-related incidents in Mangawhai this afternoon.

Both were of roofs lifting. Fire crews are working to repair and batten them down.