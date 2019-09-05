TODAY |

Watch: Timaru man's miracle catch as he grabs strangers dropped phone riding 134km/h roller coaster in Spain

Alan Kenyon
1 NEWS Now Producer
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
UK and Europe
Dunedin and Otago
Alan Kenyon

A Timaru man has shown off his lightning fast reactions when he was captured on camera snatching a mobile phone out of the air while riding a roller coaster in Spain late last month.

Samuel Kempf told 1 NEWS he was at Port Aventura riding the Shambhala roller coaster when he saw the person a few rows ahead drop their iPhone X.

"Long story short I caught it. This roller coaster is moving at over 130kms and was once Europe’s tallest and fastest coaster," Mr Kempf told 1 NEWS.

He has the footage to prove it, too, as it was all captured via an on-ride camera.

Mr Kempf says he returned the phone to its owner once the ride was over.

"He was super surprised and happy at the same time. He gave me a big hug and said he was going to buy the on-ride video for me."

Mr Kempf was in Spain after representing New Zealand at the Fistballing World Championships in Switzerland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Samuel Kempf showed off his lightning fast reactions while riding Shambhala. Source: Samuel Kempf
More From
New Zealand
UK and Europe
Dunedin and Otago
Alan Kenyon
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Mate Ma'a Tonga stars want to play for NZ, Australia again after board dispute
2
Man jailed for 13 years over death of Ngaruawahia man Mitchell Paterson
3
Team NZ launches its first 2021 America’s Cup boat
4
Young girl approached by man in white van in Masterton telling her to 'get in'
5
Samoa name 10 NZ-based Super Rugby players to face Wallabies
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Court order Invercargill City Council to pay $30k fine over five-day sewage spill

Man 'shocked' after being turned away from Melbourne restaurant over traditional tā moko facial tattoo
00:23

Air NZ considering use of second Auckland airport due to city's 'sub-optimal' traffic

02:17

Throwing farmers 'under the tractor' or long overdue? Mixed response to Government's water plan