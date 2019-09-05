Watch: Timaru man's miracle catch as he grabs strangers dropped phone riding 134km/h roller coaster in Spain

A Timaru man has shown off his lightning fast reactions when he was captured on camera snatching a mobile phone out of the air while riding a roller coaster in Spain late last month.

Samuel Kempf told 1 NEWS he was at Port Aventura riding the Shambhala roller coaster when he saw the person a few rows ahead drop their iPhone X.

"Long story short I caught it. This roller coaster is moving at over 130kms and was once Europe’s tallest and fastest coaster," Mr Kempf told 1 NEWS.

He has the footage to prove it, too, as it was all captured via an on-ride camera.

Mr Kempf says he returned the phone to its owner once the ride was over.

"He was super surprised and happy at the same time. He gave me a big hug and said he was going to buy the on-ride video for me."