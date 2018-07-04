Watch: Taranaki man talks about mystery illness that is eating away at his body

A Taranaki man is desperate for answers, as he says a mysterious illness is eating his body alive.

Father-of-two Matthew Ramsey has endured a torrid five months, where he has had seven surgeries, lost 23 kilograms in weight and seen his work and personal life suffer as a result.

The 26-year-old told Taranaki Daily News that he has visited multiple doctors, each one giving him a different diagnosis.

"I've only started getting better since I haven't been on anything," he said.

The ordeal began for Mr Ramsey in January of this year when a small sore appeared on his finger.

"But then it sort of blew up...it swelled right up and had like a black ring around it," he said.

"Then I think it started on my ribs and it sort of just looked like a rash."

The sores then spread over much of his body, including a pin hole on his right foot that later swelled up and led to him having four toes amputated.

"Then there was this thick pad under my foot which was basically just dead and trying to detach.

"Then one of my toes starting going black and then it affected the two next to it...and then they cut my toes off," he told Taranaki Daily News.

After his experience with medical professionals, one of whom diagnosed him with shingles and another with lymphoma cancer, Mr Ramsey is wary of any treatment or diagnosis they offer.

He has lodged a complaint with the Taranaki DHB and is foregoing prescribed medication, opting to "keep things simple, just eating good and keeping active".