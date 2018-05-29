 

Watch: 'Superlift' sees 50-tonne load hauled by crane in one of Christchurch rebuild’s biggest lifts to date

The heaviest crane lift at Christchurch's Convention Centre site has been successfully undertaken today.

Christchurch rebuild company Otakaro says construction is likely to be completed by 2020.
A 50-tonne, 45-metre-long spine truss was lifted by a 280-tonne crawler crane with a "superlift" and placed across the length of the auditorium.

It's the heaviest lift that will be carried out during the Convention Centre's construction and is likely to be one of the biggest lifts across the rebuild to date.

Otakaro says construction is on track and it's likely to be completed by 2020, with the first events to be held later that year.

