Watch: 'Superlift' sees 50-tonne load hauled by crane in one of Christchurch rebuild’s biggest lifts to date

The heaviest crane lift at Christchurch's Convention Centre site has been successfully undertaken today.

A 50-tonne, 45-metre-long spine truss was lifted by a 280-tonne crawler crane with a "superlift" and placed across the length of the auditorium.

It's the heaviest lift that will be carried out during the Convention Centre's construction and is likely to be one of the biggest lifts across the rebuild to date.