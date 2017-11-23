Watch: Stunning drone footage shows site of proposed Wellington ziplines

Four pairs of ziplines could be set up near Wellington's landfill as part of a commercial adventure tourism proposal.

The project, put forward by Wellington Zipline Adventures, was considered by Wellington City Council's city strategy committee today, and passed unanimously.

The adventure company want to operate the ziplines on the upper part of the Southern Landfill site, between Brooklyn and Owhiro Bay, and asked WCC to let it lease the land, with construction possibly starting in late 2018.

The four, 300-metre ziplines would have takeoff and landing decks at each end, joined by walking tracks between each line.

It would be a year-round operation, although be restricted by Wellington's famously fickle weather and likely run 210 days a year.

The council's open space and parks manager, Myfanwy Emeny, says the proposal would build on Wellington's reputation as a popular tourism destination, would be frequented by locals, and be eco-friendly.

She said part of the customer fee would go towards the lease, and another part will go towards a conservation programme.

"The site proposed is ideal for its combination of access to the city, environmental aspects, and the stunning views that would be available to the users," she said.

"WZA are committed to running a sustainable business and improving the native plant and bird life in the area."

The WZA team have 20 years experience and want something for locals and tourists to enjoy, filling a void, its co-director Mark O'Connor says.