Watch: Speaker says Simon Bridges reminds him of Michael Cheika during reprimand in Parliament

Speaker Trevor Mallard said Simon Bridges reminded him of former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika during a reprimand in Parliament today.

Mr Bridges drew the wrath of Trevor Mallard after interjecting while Winston Peters was making a point of order during Question Time this afternoon.

"The member will withdraw and apologise," the Speaker ordered, however he wasn't happy when Mr Bridges then interjected again shortly after apologising for the previous one.

"I beg your pardon, I'm frankly getting sick of the interjections and the facial expressions from the leader of the Opposition.

"He actually reminds me of Michael Cheika and it's just inappropriate for a Parliament," Speaker Mallard said angrily before allowing another question from Mr Bridges.

The incident happened while the National Party leader was asking Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern if she believes Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has been "acting within the law at all times".

His question was in reference to a complaint made to the Electoral Commission about loans made to NZ First from the NZ First Foundation.

It's been reported that political donations may have been held by the foundation, but in a brief statement yesterday Mr Peters denied the allegation.