Watch: South Auckland teen rushed to hospital was foot-tripped and punched in schoolyard bullying attack, says principal

A South Auckland high school student who was critically injured this morning was involved in a bullying incident, the principal has said.

James Cook High School principal Grant McMillan says two or three students were involved in the bullying at interval which resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to Middlemore Hospital.

"The student who was bullied was foot-tripped and then punched once, during that he fell to the ground, it was a sealed area, and he hit his head," he said.

Mr McMillan said the school knew who the alleged bullies were.

It was the first "falling out" the school was aware of between the students, with Mr McMillan suggesting it could have been as a result of something that occurred over the weekend.

"We’'e got to go back and do our work on that now," he said.

Staff and students responded quickly and nursing staff made the decision to call the ambulance, Mr McMillan said.