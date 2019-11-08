Watch: Seven Sharp takes a look at battery-powered container truck

This battery-powered container truck is taking electric vehicles to new lengths.

Seven Sharp's Mike Holland went for a ride in the environmentally friendly rig.

Dave Harris has been driving trucks for 40 years and he welcomes the change.

"I'm convinced," he said.

At this stage the truck is intended to carry empty containers, for mainly short trips.

In the future, electric trucks will be able to travel for longer distances when technology allows their range to extend farther than 200 kilometres.

"It will only get better," said Margaret Harris, Container Co's project team leader.