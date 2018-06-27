 

Watch: Round two! Phil Twyford and Judith Collins continue to battle over KiwiBuild policy

Judith Collins and the Housing Minister's continual sparring over KiwiBuild resumed yesterday in Question Time yesterday, interjected with light-hearted jabs between the pair. 

Foreign investment into New Zealand homes was a topic of discussion between the Housing Minister and the National Party MP.
It followed Tuesday's tense discussion where Phil Twyford said Labour has for the last four years supported a policy of welcoming foreign investment in new-build homes.

KiwiBuild is the new Government's policy to roll out 100,000 'affordable' homes in 10 years.

Ms Collins had said "if overseas investment in KiwiBuild is something he is very happy with... then why is he also not very happy with overseas investments in private developments?"

However, the Housing Minister was keen to distinguish this policy from their support foreign investment in newly built homes.

The topic resumed yesterday, after Ms Collins asked if he stood by his statements, to which Mr Twyford replied: "Yes, except on the rare occasion where I misspoke. I particularly stand by my statement following the Leader of the Opposition's Budget beply speech, that "I'm going to call it: the biggest winner of … 2018 was Judith Collins' leadership ambitions."

"Before he told Parliament yesterday that the Government is 'not planning on bringing workers in from overseas', what discussions had he had with the Hon Jenny Salesa, the Minister for Building and Construction, about bringing in 1,500 KiwiBuild visa workers from overseas to build KiwiBuild houses?" Ms Collins said.

Mr Twyford initially did not answer what discussions he had with Ms Salesa, saying Ms Collins' "continual fake surprise at this Government announcing and rolling out long-established policy won't cut any ice with thousands of Kiwi homebuyers who were denied the opportunity to have homeownership for nine long years under that Government".

"It's never been our policy to import wholesale the workforce from overseas. It's always been to grow the New Zealand workforce here in a way that the former Government never bothered to do."

He then said he had "many discussions" with Ms Salesa.

