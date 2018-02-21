 

Watch: Riwaka road left strewn with debris after flooding from Cyclone Gita

Images continue to emerge from the Nelson Tasman town of Riwaka, where heavy rain yesterday caused extensive flooding, bringing debris down onto numerous roads and properties.

The Tasman town was hit hard by severe weather over the 24 hours.
TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme has received many submissions from viewers in the affected areas, showing large amounts of vegetation had been washed out by the floods.

Follow 1 NEWS NOW's live updates as parts of country continue to suffer the fallout from Cyclone Gita

Other images from Titahi Bay on the Kapiti Coast near Wellington show that the well-known boat sheds have suffered serious damage.

Car and properties were damaged in the flooding, with locals left with nothing to do but move their possessions to higher ground.
The cleanup continues in many parts of the country, including in Taranaki where more than 14,000 properties were this morning still without power.

