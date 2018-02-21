Watch: Riwaka road left strewn with debris after flooding from Cyclone Gita

Images continue to emerge from the Nelson Tasman town of Riwaka, where heavy rain yesterday caused extensive flooding, bringing debris down onto numerous roads and properties.

TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme has received many submissions from viewers in the affected areas, showing large amounts of vegetation had been washed out by the floods.

Other images from Titahi Bay on the Kapiti Coast near Wellington show that the well-known boat sheds have suffered serious damage.