Watch: Paula Bennett on going grey, her weight loss surgery and infamous 'zip it sweetie' comment to Jacinda Ardern

National Party deputy leader Paula Bennett opened the door on this week's episode to Te Tari, showing reporter Whena Owen the ins and outs of her office. 

The segment on TVNZ1's Q+A looked back on her infamous moment in 2012 of the Social Development Minister telling then Labour MP, now Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern to "zip it sweetie".

"It's such a small moment," Ms Bennett said. "I'm not ashamed of it. Don't really care to be honest."

Ms Bennett spoke about her decision to let her hair go grey, alongside her weight loss surgery. 

She said her body transformation had been "fast and dramatic".

"I haven't quite got my head around it yet."

She said she gave more thought to letting her hair go grey. 

"I've wanted to for years, to go grey, I get a bit sick of the colouring it."

Ms Bennett also showed Owen her pot plant, shoe and alcohol collection during the tour. 

One person is dead after a two car collision in the central North Island town of Turangi this morning.

At 6.25am two cars collided at the bridge on State Highway 1 north of Turangi - 50 kilometres south-west of Taupo. 

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his seventies, died. The other driver was not injured.

Police say the road remains partially closed around the crash scene, while the Serious Crash Unit are investigating.

There are stop-go signs at the scene, so traffic travelling north and south should expect delays.

 

Rivers high in Gisborne district, with rain warning still in place today

River levels in the Gisborne district are high this morning after heavy rain yesterday which is forecast to continue this morning.

MetService currently has a Severe Weather Warning in place for the area about East Cape, Bay of Plenty east of Opotiki and Northern Gisborne.

A slow-moving front continues to move over the area from the northeast.

Peak rain intensities are expected to reach 8-15mm per hour but the warning is due to expire about 3pm today.

Gisborne District Council river gauges report significant rises overnight, with the Hikuwai River near Tolaga Bay up to about 6.5m in places from usual levels of 2m.

Heavy rain in the area caused significant flooding and evacuation in June, and also brought a flood of logging debris - or slash - from nearby work sites.

At least three homes were lost, paddocks were covered in mud, stock was lost and vast lengths of fences were damaged.

For a full weather forecast for your area, see our weather section here.

A Rain Radar image from 6.20am on August 6, 2018.
A Rain Radar image from 6.20am on August 6, 2018. Source: MetService
