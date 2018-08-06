Watch: Paula Bennett on going grey, her weight loss surgery and infamous 'zip it sweetie' comment to Jacinda Ardern

National Party deputy leader Paula Bennett opened the door on this week's episode to Te Tari, showing reporter Whena Owen the ins and outs of her office.

The segment on TVNZ1's Q+A looked back on her infamous moment in 2012 of the Social Development Minister telling then Labour MP, now Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern to "zip it sweetie".

"It's such a small moment," Ms Bennett said. "I'm not ashamed of it. Don't really care to be honest."

Ms Bennett spoke about her decision to let her hair go grey, alongside her weight loss surgery.

She said her body transformation had been "fast and dramatic".

"I haven't quite got my head around it yet."

She said she gave more thought to letting her hair go grey.

"I've wanted to for years, to go grey, I get a bit sick of the colouring it."