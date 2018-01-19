Watch: Passenger jet disappears into ominous wall of fog which caused flight cancellations at Wellington Airport

A massive blanket of fog has been captured barrelling into Wellington at "breakneck speed" this morning.

The fog caused some flights to be cancelled at Wellington Airport this morning.

Video of the fog rolling in over Evans Bay was taken by Victoria Gittings at 10am from Hataitai.

She says the fog was coming in at "breakneck speed".

"Never seen anything like it and I have lived here for 40 years," Ms Gittings told 1 NEWS.

She says the video was taken only one kilometre away from the Wellington Airport.

More dramatic footage taken by 1 NEWS shows a passenger jet disappearing into the fog, providing a perfect illustration of why flights were affected today.