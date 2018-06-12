 

Watch: Orchards swamped, logging debris washed down by Gisborne region's second deluge in barely a week

Orchardists have fruit lying in floodwaters and logging leftovers have been washed to the beach by last night's heavy rain and strong winds in the Gisborne region, the second damaging storm in the district in barely a week.

Fruit is on the ground and logging leftovers have reached the beach after last night's heavy rain and strong winds.
Source: 1 NEWS

The small town of Te Karaka was cut off by the latest storm, with more than 500 residents left without power and forced to watch on as a swollen river threatened their homes.

The river rose more than 10 metres, cutting off roads and all access to the town. 

Widespread flooding has left a large swath of farmland under water this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS video shows fruit knocked from orchard trees and lying in floodwaters.

Logging debris is piled up in the river against a road bridge, and is strewn across roads and along a beach.

It's just over a week since a storm caused $10 million damage in Tolaga Bay and a family had to be airlifted to safety from the roof of their home that was surrounded by floodwaters and debris.

Now many farmers in the district are wading through their homes and paddocks under several feet of water.

Tony Coutts says there’s been countless discussions with the district council over Gisborne flooding, but "no answers".

Gisborne's wastewater system overflowed, sending diluted sewerage into the rivers.

1 NEWS reporter Arrun Soma, standing alongside fruit lying in floodwaters says, "with all of this comes an economic impact for those who live off the land, whether it's damage to the orchards or farmers who've lost livestock."

The storm system that hammered Gisborne and also the Bay of Plenty is now heading south, packing heavy rain and strong winds.

