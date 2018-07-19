 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

New Zealand


Watch: Onlookers cheer in delight as blue whale puts on a show in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf

share

Source:

1 NEWS

After the excitement surrounding Wellington's cetacean visitor, Auckland now has its own marine mammal stars impressing sightseers.

Multiple blue whales, including a mother and its calf, have been spotted in the area over the past 12 months.
Source: Auckland Whale & Dolphin Safari

Multiple blue whales, including a mother and its calf, have been spotted in the Hauraki Gulf over the past 12 months, including a spectacular sighting caught on camera yesterday.

Footage taken from an Auckland Whale & Dolphin Safari tour boat shows what is thought to be the fluke of a pygmy blue whale majestically breaching the water as onlookers cheer in delight.

Around 60 people on the boat got a good look at four blue whales during their tour.

"The mother showed her tail (flukes) on several occasions, which is quite the rarity as our resident baleen whale species, the Bryde's whale, does not do this.

"This year is becoming a record for the company in terms of the number of blue whale sightings!" Auckland Whale & Dolphin Marine Research Officer Catherine Lea said.

US researchers have discovered New Zealand has its own population of more than 700 "genetically distinct" blue whales. The pygmy blue whale - which is up to 22 metres long - is smaller than its Australian and Antarctic cousins.

Related

Animals

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:43
1
Bin Loiao was robbed at knifepoint at his Peachgrove Road Foodmarket last night.

Hamilton dairy owners held up at knifepoint consider returning to China after second robbery of the year - 'It's not safe'

01:09
2
Along with a lunar eclipse, July’s night skies are set to put on a brilliant light show.

Mars set to put on dazzling July display – watch our stunning visual explainer


3
Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

'It's discriminatory' - Neighbours get anonymous letter warning them of future Housing NZ tenants

00:25
4
Multiple blue whales, including a mother and its calf, have been spotted in the area over the past 12 months.

Watch: Onlookers cheer in delight as blue whale puts on a show in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf

00:34
5
Ma'a Nonu and Colin Cooper.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu to the Chiefs? Colin Cooper cagey over rumours former All Blacks centre could be heading for Hamilton

01:09
Along with a lunar eclipse, July’s night skies are set to put on a brilliant light show.

Mars set to put on dazzling July display – watch our stunning visual explainer

This month Mars will be the closest it will be to Earth for the next 17 years - but that's not the only amazing thing happening in the skies above us.


00:43
Bin Loiao was robbed at knifepoint at his Peachgrove Road Foodmarket last night.

Hamilton dairy owners held up at knifepoint consider returning to China after second robbery of the year - 'It's not safe'

Bin Loiao was robbed at knifepoint at his Peachgrove Road Foodmarket last night.

00:41
The boys and their football coach were trapped for more than two weeks underground before being rescued.

Watch: Thai cave boys recount the moment two divers found them underground as they speak publicly for first time since rescue

"We weren't sure if it was for real," said 14-year-old Adul Samon. "So we stopped and listened."

01:34
Robert Nelson was fatally shot early Sunday, with two others, including his girlfriend, seriously hurt.

Report Robert Nelson killed in 'rival gang hit' in Hamilton 'inaccurate', police say as homicide probe continues

But they say they're "keeping an open mind to any possible scenario for the motive for" the July 8 murder.

00:43
Reporter Paul Hobbs is above the scene, where police vehicles are focusing on a rural property on Onepu Spring Rd.

Police watchdog slams 'ill-considered' Armed Offenders Squad tactics during 2016 Kawerau siege

The Independent Police Conduct Authority says mistakes were made by police which may have contributed to four police officers being shot.