Watch: Neigbour describes hearing 'large bang' as man shot in south Auckland

A neigbour heard a "large bang" as a man was shot in South Auckland last night.

The man spoke to 1 NEWS today after the July 19 incident in Manurewa.
Police say a man was taken to Middlemore Hospital with gunshot wounds after the shooting, which took place in Manurewa about 10.05pm.

The Armed Offenders Squad searched a property on Mahia Rd last night after police were alerted to the incident.

A neighbour told 1 NEWS he and his family were watching TV when they heard "a large bang, like a big explosion".

Police at the scene of a shooting in Manurewa, Auckland.

Police at the scene of a shooting in Manurewa, Auckland.

"We could see a lot of movements of people going back and forwards to the house," he said.

"We didn't actually see anything but we heard a large bang."

The police investigation continues.

