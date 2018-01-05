 

Watch: The moment man steals world's most expensive bottle of vodka from Copenhagen bar

Copenhagen police are investigating the theft of a bottle of vodka claimed to be the world's most expensive at $US1.3 million ($NZ1.8 million).

CCTV shows a making taking the alcohol from Café 33 in Copenhagen.
Officers say it's too early to conclude whether the perpetrator of the theft at the Cafe 33 bar had broken in or had used a key. Nothing else was stolen.

Police were notified of the theft yesterday.

Bar owner Brian Ingberg released CCTV footage of the incident to The Associated Press, in which a masked individual can be seen from different angles looking around with a torch, before taking the bottle of vodka.

Denmark's TV2 reported the bottle of Russo-Baltique is made of 3 kilograms of gold and the equivalent amount of silver with a diamond-encrusted cap.

Ingberg, whose bar has 1,200 vodka bottles, told Denmark's Ekstra Bladet tabloid that the bottle resembles a vintage car front.

Ingberg said the bottle was uninsured and on loan from a Russian businessman.

