Watch: The moment man steals world's most expensive bottle of vodka from Copenhagen bar

Copenhagen police are investigating the theft of a bottle of vodka claimed to be the world's most expensive at $US1.3 million ($NZ1.8 million).

Officers say it's too early to conclude whether the perpetrator of the theft at the Cafe 33 bar had broken in or had used a key. Nothing else was stolen.

Police were notified of the theft yesterday.

Bar owner Brian Ingberg released CCTV footage of the incident to The Associated Press, in which a masked individual can be seen from different angles looking around with a torch, before taking the bottle of vodka.

Denmark's TV2 reported the bottle of Russo-Baltique is made of 3 kilograms of gold and the equivalent amount of silver with a diamond-encrusted cap.

Ingberg, whose bar has 1,200 vodka bottles, told Denmark's Ekstra Bladet tabloid that the bottle resembles a vintage car front.