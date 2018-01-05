Watch: The moment man steals world's most expensive bottle of vodka from Copenhagen bar

Source:
Copenhagen police are investigating the theft of a bottle of vodka claimed to be the world's most expensive at $US1.3 million ($NZ1.8 million).
Officers say it's too early to conclude whether the perpetrator of the theft at the Cafe 33 bar had broken in or had used a key. Nothing else was stolen.
Police were notified of the theft yesterday.
Bar owner Brian Ingberg released CCTV footage of the incident to The Associated Press, in which a masked individual can be seen from different angles looking around with a torch, before taking the bottle of vodka.
Denmark's TV2 reported the bottle of Russo-Baltique is made of 3 kilograms of gold and the equivalent amount of silver with a diamond-encrusted cap.
Ingberg, whose bar has 1,200 vodka bottles, told Denmark's Ekstra Bladet tabloid that the bottle resembles a vintage car front.
Ingberg said the bottle was uninsured and on loan from a Russian businessman.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news