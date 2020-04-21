Watch: Meet the dancing supermarket security guard bringing joy during coronavirus lockdown

Going to the supermarket during lockdown can be daunting. However, at one supermarket there’s a ray of sunshine to lift the mood of shoppers.

Thomas Bourne is a security guard at a South Auckland Pak' N Save who always does his job with a smile on his face.

“You never know someone’s going to be out there to make you laugh, that’s me.”

He brings joy to shoppers by singing and dancing to his favourite songs.

“Not just one smile, everyone smiles.”

Last week his moves were caught by his co-worker, who shared them with the world.

“They all laugh man, that’s what everyone needs.”

Around New Zealand there have been stories of security guards being physically attacked during the lockdown, so Thomas’s company decided to do something different.