Watch: How to make poppies for Anzac Day using reusable shopping bags

With public Anzac parades and civic services cancelled around the country due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, one Westport local may have found a solution to mark the occasion.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After Stacey Adams’ DIY poppy how-to video went viral on social media, Kiwis and Australians have been flooding her inbox with pictures of their own poppies.

“It’s been amazing. I would’ve never expected so much feedback” Ms Adams told TVNZ 1’s Breakfast as her kids photo-bombed the interview.

“We went for a bike ride around the town earlier in the week, and they’re popping up everywhere.”

She said people had been thanking her for making the video as it helped them “stop and talk to their children about how important Anzac Day is”.

Ms Adams said Anzac Day was significant for her husband who marches every year with his grandfather’s medals since 2009.

She said she will be standing outside here home at dawn tomorrow to mark Anzac Day.