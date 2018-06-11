Watch: 'I love skinny dipping' - Jack Tame's shock admission sees Breakfast colleagues lose the plot

TVNZ 1's Breakfast presenters may well be still coming to grips tonight with the shock revelation by host Jack Tame on this morning's show that he loves skinny dipping.

His admission late in the show left weather presenter Matty McLean covering his eyes, saying the vision was "seared in my mind" and pleading with the studio team to "move on, move on!"

Jack was frank as he casually told the crew and the whole of New Zealand: "My experience of skinny dipping is once one person's in everyone's in. But you need the first person to break the ice. You need someone to be the that first person to go, 'yeah I'll get it out, get it off.' Way you go."

Co-host Hayley Holt inquired: "Did you get yours out and off?"

"I love skinny dipping," Jack replied.

But he became somewhat more circumspect when pressed by newsreader Daniel Faitaua who asked, "When?"

"You don't need to focus on the details. But it's very freeing isn't it?" Jack disclosed.

Daniel told Jack he would never have picked him to be one to skinny dip.

Things descended into hilarity from then on until Hayley reigned in the boys.