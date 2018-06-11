Watch: 'What it was like in 1979' – Christchurch's first arcade bar to open its doors

Christchurch has opened its very first arcade bar - a place for you to enjoy a drink or a bite to eat while playing classic games like it's 1979.

Arcadia boasts 15 vintage pinball machines and around a dozen old video game cabinets, owner Matthew Glanville told Stuff.

"It always feels like a party when you get lots of machines with all the lights and noises going," he said.

Mr Glanville opened the bar to offer Christchurch "something a bit more diverse".

The machines will operate with specially-made tokens which can be purchased or come free with certain beer or burger purchases.

"We have got this emerging, vibrant and exciting subculture that is starting to pop up in the rebuild of the city.



"I was always worried and wondering if, among the precincts and anchor projects, there would be a real place for emerging, alternative cultures to pop through, but it is happening."

Arcadia, located on Barbados Street, will fully open its doors for the first time on Thursday.