Watch: Kiwi firefighters perform powerful haka for Australia after weeks of battling bushfires

Source:  1 NEWS

A crew of firefighters from New Zealand have offered a powerful message of support to their Australian comrades after weeks of battling intense bushfires in the country.

The group is headed home after weeks of helping battle blazes in New South Wales. Source: Nine

Dressed in their uniforms, the Kiwis performed an intense haka as part of a formal farewell from Ballina, New South Wales.

Richmond mayor Robert Mustow posted a video of the haka on his Facebook page, thanking the New Zealanders for their hard work.

"We were honoured to be presented with a haka," he wrote.

"It was wonderful to meet them during their visit and I sincerely thank them for the effort and contribution to keeping our community safe in our time of need.

"Safe trip home to you all and hopefully we will catch up again under more happier circumstances."

Dozens of Kiwi firefighters headed across to Australia to help battle the bushfires ravaging the country in mid-November.

Crews came from across the country, including Taranaki, Wellington, Coromandel and Canterbury.

Nine emergency warnings remain in place in New South Wales as blazes continue to rage.

