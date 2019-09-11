TODAY |

Watch: Kiwi firefighters honour fallen colleagues with haka at 9/11 commemoration

Kiwi firefighters performed a passionate haka under Auckland's Sky Tower today, to honour colleagues who lost their lives in line of duty.

The date of 9/11 has been chosen to coincide with the worst firefighter tragedy in recent history, where 343 firefighters from the New York Fire Department lost their lives responding to the attacks on the World Trade Centre.

Over 200 firefighters climbed the Sky Tower in tribute to those who died at 9/11 and the 59 Kiwi firefighters who died in the line of duty since records began in 1872.

Three chiefs from the New York Fire Department, John Buckheit, Chief Howard Hill and Battalion Chief David Morkal also attended the event.

