Watch: 'Be kind to yourself' - Jacinda Ardern gives advice and selfies to admirers at Auckland Festival

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was all smiles as she took selfies and gave advice at an Auckland festival today.

Ms Ardern spent the morning at the Grey Lynn Park festival watching performances, mingling with locals, handing out balloons and kissing babies.

On a more serious note, the Prime Minister also took time out of her day to address the Manus Island refugee issue.

"Whether or not Australia takes up our offer to take 150 refugees continues to be a matter for Australia," she said.