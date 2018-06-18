Watch: Jovial Winston Peters outlines the 'five variations' of how he will find out PM has gone into labour

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has given a light-hearted rundown of just how he will be notified that Jacinda Ardern has gone into labour, saying there will be "five variations" to the way he will gain the important knowledge.

Once the Prime Minister has been taken to hospital in Auckland to give birth, Mr Peters will become the Acting Prime Minister.

He was asked about the all-important transition as he fronted up to media for a post cabinet address this afternoon.

"I knew you'd ask that," Mr Peters joked as he then launched into his answer.

"Possibly there could be five variations of how I get told and either one of them could work.

"One is a media person could ring me as say it's happening, as they already have and I told them they're wrong.

"Two the Prime Minister could call me, number three is a text, number four my chief of staff tells me and number five her chief of staff tells me.

"Is that adequate for you?" Mr Peters finished up laughing.