Watch: Jacinda Ardern laughs off 'sexist' Aussie 60 Minutes interview with Morrinsville quip

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has laughed off questions about whether she thought her 60 Minutes interview which aired in Australia last night was sexist, saying she wasn't "particularly fazed" by it.

Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking to media at a post cabinet address in Wellington today, Ms Ardern was asked if she thought the Charles Wooley interview, where he asked about the conception date of her expected baby, and said he has never met a PM "so attractive", was sexist.

"I have to say I haven't had a chance to watch it but it's fair to say I couldn't recall anything from the interview that stood out to me," she quipped, drawing laughs from those in attendance.

"Maybe it's because I am from Morrinsville but I wasn't particularly fazed by any of it."

She said she wasn't offended and had been asked similar questions by the New Zealand media, just in a more "roundabout" way.

After public backlash to the interview today, 60 Minutes Australia released a statement backing Mr Wooley's interview.

"In its 40 years on-air, 60 MINUTES has always been renowned for its political interviews conducted without fear or favour," a spokesperson said in a statement issued to Australia's Nine network.

