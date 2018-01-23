 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Jacinda Ardern announces major government inquiry into mental health and addiction services - 'Too many still have unhappy stories to tell'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the government will be undertaking a ministerial inquiry aimed at improving New Zealand's mental health and addiction services.

Jacinda Ardern announces government inquiry in mental health and addiction services
Source: 1 NEWS

Addresing media from Wellington today Ms Ardern said the Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction will be chaired by former Health and Disability Commissioner, Professor Ron Paterson, and will report back to the government by the end of October, 2018.

"Mental health and addiction are issues for all New Zealanders," says Ms Ardern.

"Most of us will know a friend or whanau member that has faced a mental health challenge in their lives. Plenty have reached out and received the support required, but too many still have unhappy stories to tell."

In a statement released today Ms Ardern admitted that services are stretched to the limit when it comes to mental health services.

"We know that services are stretched. Demand has grown rapidly in recent years. In 2016/17 more than 170,000 people used mental health and addiction services – that's up by 71 per cent on a decade earlier.

"We want to hear from service users, the wider community and the mental health sector about their experience and expectations. Improving our mental health is something we can all play a part in."

The Prime Minister says the country needs fresh thinking when it comes to mental health and how we deal with the issue.

"Nothing is off the table. We all know we have a problem with mental health in this country and our suicide rate is shameful. It is well past time for us to do something about it.

"We should not pretend that this will be easy, but the Government is committed to taking action to improve the lives of people living with mental health issues," says Prime Minister Ardern.

 

Related

Politics

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Thunderstorm over Napier.

Ominous images show severe thunderstorms hitting Napier with warnings now issued for Auckland

00:43
2
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Watch: 'Lazy, dumb, government' – Bill English slams Labour's decision to abolish the Better Public Service targets

3
According to a Government report, petrol prices across the country may not be reasonable.

High sulphur petrol batches damage Auckland vehicles

00:26
4
The pair will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor later this year.

Another royal engagement! Princess Eugenie to wed just months after Prince Harry

5

Mongrel Mob gang patches bought by Kiwi customers via Chinese website

01:17
Jacinda Ardern announces government inquiry in mental health and addiction services

Watch: Jacinda Ardern announces major government inquiry into mental health and addiction services - 'Too many still have unhappy stories to tell'

The PM admitted that services are currently stretched to the limit.

03:12
Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in spring.

Latest on Princess Eugenie’s royal engagement from 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid

Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in spring.

Jacinda Ardern said the law which will allow a seismic blasting ship in the Taranaki Basin to search for oil is being reassessed.

Watch as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about major mental health review

The establishment of the review is a major plank of the new Government's first 100 day plan.


00:43
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Watch: 'Lazy, dumb, government' – Bill English slams Labour's decision to abolish the Better Public Service targets

Jacinda Ardern has announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

01:35
The former Shortland St actor was sentenced over six counts of indecent assault.

'Brutal learning curve' - convicted Rene Naufahu 'relieved' indecent assault prosecution over

Earlier today the 47-year-old actor was sentenced to one year of home detention for six counts of indecent assault.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 