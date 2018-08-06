Watch: Inside Jacinda Ardern's first Cabinet meeting after maternity leave - 'It's really, really nice to be back'

A Givealittle page has been setup for the Wellington football captain who died at half-time during a match on Saturday shortly after sending a final text to one of his daughters.

North Wellington Onslows Masters captain Tim Robertson collapsed at halftime in his side's clash against the North Wellington Zimmers at Alex Moore Park in Johnsonville, dropping to the ground with a suspected heart attack.

The 53-year-old father of six sent a final text to one of his daughters Jemma to see how she and her sister Michaela were getting on in their football match that was taking place at the same time.

She messaged back saying that her team was in the lead and that Michaela had already scored two goals; to which he responded "Nice".

After sending the text Tim then headed into his teams half-time talk where he informed them he wasn't feeling too well and wouldn't be coming back on for the second half.

As the team were about to make their way back onto the pitch Tim collapsed and tragically his teammates and paramedics were unable to revive him.

The Givealittle page set up for the Robertson family will help with funeral costs and any additional money put towards providing some financial security for the future for the family.