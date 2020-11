Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry lent a hand at the country's biggest Santa Parade, in Auckland yesterday.

Thousands of people braved the rain to catch a glimpse of the famous man in the red suit.

It's a huge operation for those in charge of staging the Queen St parade, especially after a year of disruption to preparations.

Ever keen to help, Hilary offered her services and was put in charge of leading the parade and keeping the elves under control.