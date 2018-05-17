Watch: 'At first, I thought it was metaphorical' – PM Jacinda Ardern on National's 'spray and walk away' Budget claims

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has fired back at the National Party following claims likening the Budget to an algae and mould cleaner.

The Budget was referred to as "spray and walk away" by the Opposition, Ms Ardern said in parliament today.

"At first, I thought it was metaphorical, until I reminded myself that this is a cleaning product for algae and mould removal, rather than a jibe at maybe a legitimate tip from the leader of the opposition to clean up our rivers and our hospitals."

"It is, however, a shame that the rest of the mess will take more than 30 seconds to repair," Ms Ardern added.