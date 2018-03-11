 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Firefighters and scientists spend the day starting fires

share

Source:

1 NEWS

They're usually busy putting out blazes but yesterday firefighters and scientists spent the day starting them.

It was part of a series of burns in Canterbury to test a new theory about the way wildfires spread.
Source: 1 NEWS/ Drone footage courtesy University of Canterbury Geography Department

It was part of a series of burns in Canterbury to test a new theory about the way wildfires spread. 

A group of firefighters lit fires to learn how to predict, train for and mitigate them. 

"By understanding the fires we can be better prepared for them," Grant Pearce, a Scion fire scientist told 1 NEWS.

A field had beens laced with sensitive yet fireproof scientific equipment to monitor the way fire moved.

Scientists had a small window to gather their data as the burn ripped through one hectare in just two minutes.

It was to test of a new theory by American fire researchers who say the spread is less about the heat given off by the flames and more to do with the air turbulence it generates.

"If this research is correct it would change the we way we treat and fight fire," Mr Pearce said.

Mark Finney of the US Forest Service said fires are inevitable.

"We have them every year, it shouldn't be a surprise. What we need to understand is how to protect ourselves," he said.

"We can have wildfires we just don't have to have disasters."

The research will take four years and controlled burns could scale up to scrub and eventually pine forests.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:57
1
Three died in a police pursuit at Hope near Nelson including an innocent member of the public.

Eight die in horrific weekend on New Zealand roads

04:28
2
TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright with the latest update on cyclone Hola.

Get the raincoats ready! Cyclone Hola barreling towards Northland bringing torrential rain and high winds - BOP, Coromandel and Auckland also set to be hit

00:39
3
The PM was on a tour of the Pacific when the news broke.

Weekend rewind: Watch Jacinda Ardern's priceless reaction on learning of Trump's pending talks with North Korea

4
Katy Perry talks to Toni Street ahead of her New Zealand tour.

Weekend rewind: Nun involved in lawsuit with singer Katy Perry dies after collapsing in court


00:15
5
Murphy Taramai sealed the Blues' 38-35 win against the Lions in Johannesburg.

Watch: The Blues score last second winner in miraculous comeback against Lions

04:28
TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright with the latest update on cyclone Hola.

Get the raincoats ready! Cyclone Hola barreling towards Northland bringing torrential rain and high winds - BOP, Coromandel and Auckland also set to be hit

Forecasters are warning of severe weather from Northland to Gisborne, with the first effects to be felt tonight.

01:40
Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

Weekend rewind: 'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses the controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

02:17
Finance Minister Grant Robertson acknowledged on Q+A today both groups missed out on a "dividend".

Teachers, nurses look set to be big winners from coalition Government's first budget

Finance Minister Grant Robertson acknowledged on Q+A today both groups missed out on a "dividend" in recent years.


02:15
The man and woman in their twenties snuck through the Syrian border to be foreign fighters.

Watch: At least two Kiwi civilians have been fighting ISIS in Syria

The man and woman in their twenties snuck through the Syrian border to be foreign fighters.

02:14
Judith Collins is the big winner, taking on housing and urban development.

New faces feature in Simon Bridges' National Party reshuffle

Leadership rival Judith Collins is fourth on the list picking up housing and urban development planning, including RMA reform.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 