TODAY |

Watch: Fast-flowing Orari River rages under bridge near Geraldine

Source:  1 NEWS

A bridge near Geraldine is holding up to a raging river as floodwaters rise in Canterbury.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The bridge is under threat as floodwaters continue to rise. Source: 1 NEWS

Images captured by 1 NEWS show the Orari Bridge being pounded mercilessly by an Orari River swollen from floodwaters.

A section of a tree can be seen trapped under the bridge as water smashes against it.

It comes as the NZ Defence Force continues to help evacuate people and assist in the fight against flood waters.

"The New Zealand Army has sent soldiers, trucks and an ambulance from Burnham Military Camp," NZDF said in a statement.

"There are also personnel in headquarters command and control roles, and liaison officers in Ashburton, Timaru, Waimakariri and Selwyn emergency operations centres.

“Crew aboard a RNZAF NH90 helicopter rescued three people from floods in the Ashburton area overnight. One man, who was in a tree surrounded by floodwater in the vicinity of Darfield, was rescued after he jumped from the tree and attempted to swim and was swept away.

"The crew scoured the water for about 30 minutes before locating the man and plucking him to safety. The crew also rescued an elderly couple from the roof of a car near Ashburton Forks.

"A second NH90 has been placed on standby to assist if required."

Helicopter images supplied to 1 NEWS show slips and flooding on Double Hill Run Road heading up the Rakaia Gorge in Canterbury today.

Flooding on Double Hill Run Road heading up the Rakaia Gorge. Source: Simon Werthmuller of Rakaia Helicopters.

Simon Werthmuller of Rakaia Helicopters took the dramatic pictures which also show a flooded out Redcliffs Bridge.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Gutted Ashburton farmer says over 20 years of work on farm 'washed away overnight'
2
Canada lowers flags after discovery of more than 200 children's bodies at school site
3
'Incredibly sad' - Shocked Waikuku campground owners reflect on inundation
4
Aerial photos show destruction of roads and bridge in Canterbury's Rakaia Gorge
5
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake shakes Fiordland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Full video: Jacinda Ardern and Scott Morrison speak with media following bilateral talks

One Covid-19 case at NZ's border, none in the community
02:17

Timaru District Council orders some residents to evacuate immediately as floodwaters rise
01:41

Search for New Zealander missing off southeast Queensland coast continues