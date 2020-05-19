TODAY |

Watch: Emotional reunions as family members finally get to see each other again in Level 2

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand moved to Covid-19 Alert Level 2 less than a week ago and there have already been some emotional reunions with Kiwis finally getting to burst their bubbles.

Level 2 has allowed the generations to get back together, with great excitement as captured in these videos. Source: TVNZ Re:

Many have reunited with family and friends they hadn’t seen for almost two months, since the country moved into Alert Level 4 in March.

Over-70s are considered high risk of catching the virus and essentially went into lockdown when the country moved into Level 2 the first time. 

This meant many grandparents and grandchildren hadn't seen each other for even longer than the lockdown and Level 3 period. 

When the country moved into Level 3 some people were able to extend their bubbles, say if they needed a caregiver, if their children were in shared care, or if a single person wanted the company of a sibling.

But for most, whoever they went into lockdown with was who they have remained with up until last Thursday. 

Check out the Re: news video to see some more of the emotional reunions caught on camera.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
