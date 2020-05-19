Watch: Emotional reunions as family members finally get to see each other again in Level 2

New Zealand moved to Covid-19 Alert Level 2 less than a week ago and there have already been some emotional reunions with Kiwis finally getting to burst their bubbles.

Many have reunited with family and friends they hadn’t seen for almost two months, since the country moved into Alert Level 4 in March.

Over-70s are considered high risk of catching the virus and essentially went into lockdown when the country moved into Level 2 the first time.

This meant many grandparents and grandchildren hadn't seen each other for even longer than the lockdown and Level 3 period.

When the country moved into Level 3 some people were able to extend their bubbles, say if they needed a caregiver, if their children were in shared care, or if a single person wanted the company of a sibling.

But for most, whoever they went into lockdown with was who they have remained with up until last Thursday.