Watch: Eerie scenes at Lake Ōhau show houses destroyed, others untouched by fire

Source:  1 NEWS

As TVNZ1’s Breakfast host John Campbell toured through the village at Lake Ōhau in Mackenzie District, he reflected on the “terrible lottery” that fires can be.

Breakfast filmed the Mckenzie District town after a major fire ripped through it. Source: Breakfast

“Sometimes, we describe and talk about things. The best way to understand what has happened in this beautiful place is to see it," Campbell said. 

On streets through the village some houses have been completely destroyed, while others remain untouched.

The fire which in now around 5000 hectares big started on Saturday night. It's destroyed multiple homes, but no lives were lost.

Watch the video above for a view of Lake Ōhau after the fire. 

