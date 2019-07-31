Watch: Eerie scenes at Hanmer Springs, as heavy snow blankets tourist hotspot

There were eerie scenes at an empty Hanmer Springs before opening this morning, as heavy snow blanketed the tourist hotspot.

Tourists in town enjoyed snowball fights, while wary local wildlife tiptoed through the snow.

However, the worst of the weather seems to be over for the far south and a heavy snow and rain warning for North Canterbury and Marlborough has been lifted by MetService.

The reprieve may not be last long though, with another cold snap due to move in down south on Friday.

According to the MetService: "This front should deliver a period of snow to southern Fiordland, Southland and Clutha, with low confidence of heavy snow falling above 500 metres in these areas.

"In addition, this feature delivers a period of strong west to southwest winds across much of the country, with moderate confidence of severe gale west to southwesterlies in exposed parts of Fiordland, coastal Southland and Otago."