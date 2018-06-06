Watch: Dunedin and parts of the South Island wake up to heavy blanket of snow, flight delays and road closures

Parts of the South Island are waking up to a heavy blanket of fresh snow this morning leading to road closures, flight delays and a late start for some students.

The snowy scene from a residents backyard in the Otago town of Middlemarch the morning of June 6, 2018. Source: 1 NEWS

A heavy snow watch is still in place for Canterbury, Fiordland, Southland and Otago.

All schools in the Wakatipu Basin are closed until 10:30am today.

Queenstown Airport is experiencing some delays. The following bus routes also aren't running this morning: Arrowtown to Arthur's Point, Jacks Point to Lake Hayes and Kelvin Heights to Frankton Flats.

Many high lying roads in Otago are also closed or hazardous this morning:

The Crown Range, Lindis pass and Te Anau to Millford roads are all closed.

Danseys Pass Road near Manuherikia/Maniototo is also closed. Chains need to be carried on most roads today, especially SH85 from Alexandra, Wanaka to Cromwell and SH6 through the Kawarau George.

Black ice has also been reported on Glenorchy Road.

South Island forecast this morning:

Heavy rain and hail has also been forecast throughout Southland and Otago this morning.

In Queenstown and Alexandra snow showers are set to continue before easing this afternoon. Showers may however return tonight with some strong southerly winds.

Out west on the South Island things mainly look fine this morning, heavy showers are heading for Westport and possibly Nelson.

Rain will hit right across the east coast this morning, with heavy falls and possible hail from Timaru to Kaikoura.