 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Distraught mother of 12-year-old girl killed after police pursuit gives heart-wrenching interview - 'I play back what I could change'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The distraught family of a 12-year-old girl, killed alongside a 15-year-old boy after a police pursuit in Palmerston North yesterday, have given an emotional interview in which the girl's mother says she "is stunned" after losing her second child in four years.

Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.
Source: 1 NEWS

Rachel James, the mother of Meadow James - who was killed in yesterday's tragic accident, couldn't hold back the tears when speaking to 1 NEWS about the incident today while surrounded by Meadow's two aunties and her sister.

"I am still stunned, for me it's the second time around as I have already lost a child," Rachel said before breaking down.

"I left her in the morning the last I knew she was at her course then I come home from work and find out she's gone in this car.

"I play back what I could change, I could have done better, it happened and I can't change it," the heartbroken mother said choking up again.

Watch interview with Ihaia Maxwell's grandparents here.

Rachel's sister Rebecca James then spoke about the negative comments the family had been receiving on social media about the crash.

"See she is beating herself up already we don't need anymore negative comments on social media," she said.

Meadow's mum then went on to say she doesn't blame the teenage driver who fled police, Ihaia Maxwell, or his family.

"At the end of the day it's happened and there's nothing we can do to change it, I don't blame anyone. I don't blame the family of the boy that was driving, they didn't want their son to die either.

"It's just one of those things that has happened and now we have to accept it. Should of, could of, would of, I can't do that. I have done that for my son for the past four years and it hasn't helped me at all," Rachel said.

Earlier today the grandparents of Ihaia, Dennis and Kat Maxwell also spoke to 1 NEWS and said they also weren't going to play the blame game when it came to the fatal police pursuit accident.

A 12-year-old girl also died in the tragic Palmerston North crash yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS

"That's their job, you can't blame the police, that's the problem - people have an opinion they jump on their keyboard and away they go without thinking of the consequences," Dennis said.

Details of the incident were released by police yesterday, who said at 1.30pm the 15-year-old driver of a vehicle wanted for breaching his bail conditions failed to stop for them on Monrad Street in Palmerston North.

After failing to stop they say the vehicle travelled onto Pioneer Highway before crashing into a power pole at the intersection of Pioneer Highway and Shirriffs Road.

The front seat passenger of the vehicle, who police say was a 12-year-old girl died at the scene, and the driver, a 15-year-old boy died later in hospital.

A second young woman was in the rear seat passenger in the vehicle and has serious injuries.
 

Related

Accidents

01:40
A 12-year-old girl also died in the tragic Palmerston North crash yesterday.

Watch: 'You can't blame the police' – Heartbroken grandparents of 15-year-old boy who died after police pursuit speak out

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:40
1
A 12-year-old girl also died in the tragic Palmerston North crash yesterday.

Watch: 'You can't blame the police' – Heartbroken grandparents of 15-year-old boy who died after police pursuit speak out

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:21
3
Police say they are investigating the incident, which took place in Pakuranga.

Watch: Police say punch 'tactic' designed to subdue 13-year-old resisting arrest, after Auckland dad complains on Facebook

01:31
4
The Piri Burger combines Weepu's love for hunting and the bush.

Watch: 'All the flavours that I love' - Piri Weepu unveils new burger for All Blacks' upcoming French Test in Wellington

00:29
5
The Salelologa Market was the target of men armed with machetes and a rifle.

Raw video: Shocking footage shows armed thugs destroying Salelologa Market in Samoa as terrified residents look on

01:57
Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

Watch: Distraught mother of 12-year-old girl killed after police pursuit gives heart-wrenching interview - 'I play back what I could change'

Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

01:40
A 12-year-old girl also died in the tragic Palmerston North crash yesterday.

Watch: 'You can't blame the police' – Heartbroken grandparents of 15-year-old boy who died after police pursuit speak out

Dennis Maxwell described his grandson Ihaia Maxwell as "your typical kid" who "had a lot of potential".

Auckland man organised for best mate on the Gold Coast to be brutally bashed, burnt after he was killed, court told

Aaron John Crawford is being sentenced for the manslaughter of the pool builder in July 2015 and then interfering with his corpse.

04:08
Hakai has finally started to speak to his carers and family using the Samoan language.

Watch: Meet the loving mum and carer using Samoan language to help disabled Auckland man communicate for the first time

When Siainui Fa'alogo needed help to care for her son Hakai she turned to the Pasifika House in Onehunga.

payday concept calendar with marker and circled day of salary

Payroll mess prompts Government to review Holidays Act

In recent years, it has emerged many employers underpaid their staff due to mistakes calculating holiday pay under the complicated Holidays Act.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 