Watch: A behind-the-scenes look at NZ Police's latest recruitment video

Last year, NZ Police found themselves with a viral hit on their hands with the release of a tongue-in-cheek recruitment video.

The two-and-a-half-minute clip, featuring a dog, questionable dancing and a lot of running, received millions of views.

After the success of last year's offering, the police have decided to do one better by releasing a new video answering some of their most frequently-asked questions.

To take a behind the scenes look at the NZ Police's newest advert, click on the video above.

